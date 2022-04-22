DMScript Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,716.12 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. DMScript has a market capitalization of $59,716.12 and $10.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.97 or 0.07463329 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,516.42 or 0.99772382 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00036499 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.