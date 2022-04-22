Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

DCI stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. 14,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

