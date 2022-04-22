Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $960.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.19. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $27.50.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.