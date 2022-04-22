Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Down 3.4%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 58,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 65,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$43.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81.

About Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

Further Reading

