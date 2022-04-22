Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.43

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 6.43 and last traded at 6.43, with a volume of 9222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 6.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 7.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

In other news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.62 per share, for a total transaction of 33,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,410,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

