DT Investment Partners LLC Has $6.02 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.72.

JPM opened at $130.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $383.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

