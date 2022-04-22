Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.37 or 0.07379845 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,606.59 or 0.99745332 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

