Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

