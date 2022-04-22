Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

EBMT stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

