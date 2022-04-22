Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 6.8%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.68. 20,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 843,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.45 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,075. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

