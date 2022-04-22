easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 700 ($9.11) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.60) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) price objective (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.71)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.42) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 697.60 ($9.08).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 577.20 ($7.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 560.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 587.24. The stock has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,947.59). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,902.42). Insiders bought a total of 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 over the last ninety days.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.