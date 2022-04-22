Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Decreased by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 996,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.52.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,118. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

