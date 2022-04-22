Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $5,225.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00270278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,500,138 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

