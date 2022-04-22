Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMSGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

ELMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

