Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.63.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $123.74 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,223,678. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

