Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.18

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 19279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

