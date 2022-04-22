Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Emera has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $52.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.