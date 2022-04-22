Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 163,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,650. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

