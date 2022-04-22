Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Up 5.6%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 3,423,989 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,955,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of £68.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.47.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

