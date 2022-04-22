Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.0071

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $15,612.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.11 or 0.07480625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,574.86 or 0.99910248 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.