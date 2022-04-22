EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

EMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EMX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 160,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,960. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

