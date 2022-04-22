Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.23.

Shares of ENB opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

