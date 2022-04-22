Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading Down 4%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.48 and last traded at $69.80. Approximately 3,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 868,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.