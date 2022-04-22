Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Price Target Raised to €26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ELEZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.19) to €22.60 ($24.30) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Endesa from €21.00 ($22.58) to €21.50 ($23.12) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Endesa stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

