Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.61. 1,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

About Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME)

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

