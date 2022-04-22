Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Hits $1.55 on Exchanges

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $21.94 million and $107,806.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00034442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00104421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Epic Cash

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,108,176 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

