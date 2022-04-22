EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.37

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.37 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 53434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.34%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.