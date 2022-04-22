Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $284.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.38.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $202.95 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $202.94 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.82.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 644.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

