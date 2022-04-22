Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.300 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.54.

NYSE:EFX traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.31. 34,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax has a 1 year low of $202.94 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Equifax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 681.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

