Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EFX stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.89. 23,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average is $253.82. Equifax has a 12 month low of $202.94 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 400,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Equifax by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Equifax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Equifax by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

