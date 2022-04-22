Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

NYSE ESNT opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Essent Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.