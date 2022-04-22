ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after buying an additional 63,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

