Ether Zero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $614.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Ether Zero has a market cap of $73,310.21 and $614.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.48 or 0.07450262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00088913 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

