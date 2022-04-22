Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,609,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $4.29 on Friday, reaching $288.77. 2,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.68. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

