EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.44.

EVgo stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

