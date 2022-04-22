Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.43 ($34.87).

Shares of EVK opened at €25.80 ($27.74) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($35.45). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.35.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

