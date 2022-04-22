ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Reaches $284,307.88 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $284,307.88 and $158.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003814 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 70.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000914 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

