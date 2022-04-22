Exeedme (XED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.42 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 62.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.03 or 0.07378666 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,578.00 or 1.00103137 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.