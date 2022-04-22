Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%.

Shares of FMAO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.51. 57 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMAO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.