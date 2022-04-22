FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 59,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

