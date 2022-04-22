Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

FSS traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,653. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after buying an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $4,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Federal Signal by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

