Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

