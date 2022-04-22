Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($201.67) to £140 ($182.15) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 79,835 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 1,338.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,808,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

