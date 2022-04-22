Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($201.67) to £140 ($182.15) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.
NASDAQ FERG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
