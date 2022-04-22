Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.87. 26,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 16,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Inc ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000.

