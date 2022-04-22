Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

