Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMFGet Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

FLMMF stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

About Filo Mining (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.