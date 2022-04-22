Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

FLMMF stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

