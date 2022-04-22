Financial Analysis: Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) versus Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Ingevity alerts:

This table compares Ingevity and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity 8.49% 31.41% 8.70% Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ingevity and Perimeter Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 0 2 2 0 2.50 Perimeter Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ingevity presently has a consensus price target of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.83%. Perimeter Solutions has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.26%. Given Ingevity’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ingevity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingevity and Perimeter Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $1.39 billion 1.76 $118.10 million $2.93 21.47 Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Summary

Ingevity beats Perimeter Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment comprises of pavement technologies, industrial specialties, and engineered polymers. It manufactures products derived from crude tall oil and lignin extracted from the kraft pulping process, as well as caprolactone monomers and derivatives derived from cyclohexanone and hydrogen peroxide. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising warm mix paving, pavement preservation, pavement reconstruction and recycling, oil well service additives, oil production, and downstream applications; and adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, lubricants, printing inks, industrial intermediates and oilfield, coatings, resins, elastomers, bioplastics, and medical devices. Ingevity Corporation was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

About Perimeter Solutions (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.