Financial Analysis: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) versus Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Riley Exploration Permian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.62 billion 2.23 -$186.90 million ($0.85) -38.66 Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.09 -$65.67 million ($5.10) -4.69

Riley Exploration Permian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riley Exploration Permian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -4.04% 7.44% 3.23% Riley Exploration Permian 4.45% 15.89% 8.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.11, suggesting that its share price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Antero Resources and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 2 8 1 2.91 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Antero Resources presently has a consensus price target of $33.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1.40%. Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.13%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Antero Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 31,352 net acres and a total of 77 net producing wells. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

