Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 1,942 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.99. 25,554,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,469,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $233.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $239.22.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

