Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.55. 2,599,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,365. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

